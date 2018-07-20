Home Indiana Ohio River Commission Considers Dropping Pollution Standards July 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission has overseen the health of the Ohio River for the past 70 years. The group is now looking at eliminating its pollution standard and it wants the public to weigh in.

The eight state commission was created two years before the Environmental Protection Agency. Their job was to monitor pollution levels and make sure the river is safe enough for recreation and for drinking.

Some members say once the EPA was formed many of the state and federal rules became redundant and there are better ways to use these resources.

Critics are concerned about what will happen to the river if the standards disappear.

Anyone can submit feedback about the proposal from now through August 10th.

To submit feedback, click here.

