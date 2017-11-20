Home Kentucky Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties Deal With Tornado Aftermath November 20th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Kentucky, Owensboro

The National Weather Service says two tornadoes hit the tri-state on Saturday. Both were EF 1 tornadoes as one hit beaver dam in Ohio County and the other hit South of Bremen in Muhlenberg County.

The tornado leaves Beaver Dam left with damages, bringing many community members and residents together. There is one mission in mind, and that is to clean up.

Overturned buildings and uprooted trees cover the grassy fields and neighborhoods in Beaver Dam. The only good news is that the EF 1 tornado did not cause any severe injuries or fatalities. Ohio County Officials say, “We’re finishing up on a damage survey we did yesterday with the National Weather Service. Today we’re coming back and checking up on people and make sure everybody is still okay and see if they need anything and help them from this point forward.”

According to Ohio County Officials, 35 people were left without power but there is still one resident that is left without electricity. She says, “My fiance moved up here saturday and we were outside with a U-Haul moving things into our storage shed and we were getting ready to then all of a sudden you hear the winds started picking up and it got really dark and hear a whistle and by the time I told my dad and my daughter get in the house now.”

Overall, Ohio County Officials are impressed with the community’s response to the event.

The National Weather Service says the tornado had a path 60 yards wide, it was on the ground for about 2 miles, and it had wind speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour. Despite that, crews in the area only report minor damage to homes in Muhlenberg County was just slightly weaker than the one in Beaver Dam. Officials also say there is storm damage in Dawson Springs, but it appears that damage is from straight line winds.

