Ohio County Works to Recover After Rough Winter Weather

Works to Recover After Rough Winter Weather January 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Tri-State continues to feel the effects from two shots of wintry weather. Ohio County is one of the hardest hit in the region.

The county has been under a state of emergency since Thursday. Schools and many local businesses remain closed. Main roads are in snowy conditions while hilly backroads remain snow and ice covered.

Ohio County crews say they have been working around the clock to improve conditions. Even the county emergency management director has been out helping those in need this week.

Ohio County EMA Charlie Shields says, “I want to make sure our people are out, whether that means me, Emergency management director go door to door, or get the people. Number one concern in our area is that people in our county, want to make sure they’re safe, and if someone needs medicine and can’t get out or needs food call us we will get to you.”

Ohio County schools will remain closed through at least Monday.



