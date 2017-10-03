Home Kentucky Ohio County Woman Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash October 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Kentucky woman dies following a two-vehicle crash last week in Ohio County. Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies say Raylynn Ward was driving northbound on the William Natcher Parkway when she tried to pass a vehicle driven by James Decker.

Ward ran off the side of the road, over-corrected, and hit Decker’s car. Decker’s vehicle flipped several times, crossed the median, and came to a rest in the southbound lane.

James’ wife, Ethel Decker, was a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the accident. Ethel was air lifted to Louisville and died Monday from her injuries.

James Decker was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ward was not injured in the accident.

Authorities say everyone involved in this crash was wearing their seat belts.

This crash is still under investigation.

