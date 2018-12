Home Kentucky Ohio County Woman Arrested Related to Sexual Abuse of a Minor December 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

An Ohio County woman is in jail facing charges related to sexual abuse of a minor.

Rena Bilbro was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail this Friday on 3 charges. She faces a sexual abuse charge in the firs degree, use of a minor for sexual performance, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Bilbro is being held in the Ohio County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.



