Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston has declared a state of emergency Friday and will be effective up until the 16th. According to officials, they state that storm has made most roads in Ohio Co. impassible due to heavy snowfall and ice buildup.

This has created a hardship for citizens of Ohio Co.

Again the state of emergency is effective January 12th till the 16th.

