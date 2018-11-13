Home Indiana Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Man Accused of Kidnapping Girlfriend November 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Beaver Dam man has been arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping, and terroristic threatening.

Ohio County Sheriff’s office say Timothy Willoughby was arrested after being accused of holding his girlfriend against her will and assaulting her on November 12th. Deputies say the victim was eventually able to escape and was picked up by driver traveling down the road.

Willoughby was located in his home after detectives were able to obtain a search warrant and an arrest warrant.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.

