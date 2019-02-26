Ohio County Schools Closing for the Week

Ohio County Schools Closing for the Week

February 26th, 2019 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

All Ohio County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week because of low attendance due caused by illnesses.

Officials say they are going to disinfect and sanitize all the schools.

Classes will resume Monday, March 4th.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.