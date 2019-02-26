Ohio County Schools Closing for the Week

All Ohio County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week because of low attendance due caused by illnesses.
Officials say they are going to disinfect and sanitize all the schools.
Classes will resume Monday, March 4th.
February 26th, 2019
