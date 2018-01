Home Kentucky Ohio County Schools Closing Due to Flu Outbreak January 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Many students out sick have prompted Ohio County Schools to close Thursday and Friday. In a Facebook post, Beaver Dam Elementary says all Ohio County Schools will be closed the rest of the week and will be back in session on Tuesday, January 16th.

The two remaining blood drives at the elementary schools are rescheduled for January 17th and 18th.

All junior pro events including practices are canceled until Tuesday, January 16th.

