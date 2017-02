Home Kentucky Ohio County Schools Close Doors Due to Sickness February 8th, 2017 Braden Harp Kentucky Pinterest

A third school district in Kentucky closes the doors to all schools because so many students are out sick.

Ohio county schools will be closed through Friday because of the problem. District-wide over 700 students called in sick today which is almost 20 percent of the student body. School officials say the schools will be disinfected and cleaned through Friday.



