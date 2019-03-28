Ohio County Police Investigate Attempted Child Abduction

Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating an attempted child abduction that happened sometime this week, involving a female juvenile at the North County Park.

The release says that one of two white males attempted to grab her, but she was able to get away.

The suspect is identified as the passenger of the vehicle. He is described as being in his late 40’s, thin build, with a long beard (about 6′ past the chin). His hair and beard are a brown and grey mix and he wore prescription glasses. At the time of the incident, he was reported wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with red writing on the back.

The vehicle is described as being a white Ford Taurus in poor condition with damage on the driver’s side and there is a donut tire on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the vehicle can contact the OCSO at 270-298-4411.

