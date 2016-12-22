44News | Evansville, IN

Ohio County Native Joins the State Auditor’s Office

December 22nd, 2016 Kentucky

An Ohio County native will join the Kentucky State Auditor’s Office. Christopher Hunt will be the new General Counsel for the auditor’s office. Hunt will replace Sara Beth, who will be Chief of Staff for the Auditor’s office.

Before his appointment, Hunt operated his own law firm, Hunt Law Firm, PLLC, in Hartford, Kentucky. He also has eight years of experience in private practice handling a variety of legal matters. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and received his Juris Doctor from UK in 2008.

