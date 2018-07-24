Home Kentucky Ohio County Man Recovering After Car Wreck July 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

One person is recovering from a two-vehicle crash in Ohio County. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the southbound lane of William Natcher Memorial Parkway between the 43 and 44-mile marker near Hartford at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say 32-year-old Ryan Peters of Beaver Dam, Kentucky was driving a 2007 ford focus and collided with Tristan Arnold of Kingston Springs, Tennessee in a 2005 Honda van.

Peters was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Arnold was unharmed.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

