Ohio County Man Receives Civilian Life Saving Award

A woman and her two children are fortunate to be alive following last month’s floods. All thanks to a young man for his quick actions and heroics.

Grant Parson was awarded the Civilian Life-Saving award by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday. A woman and her two children were driving along Combs Bridge Road on February 26th when they were submerged in rising flood waters.

The mother and one of her kids were able to get out. However, she was unable to get her other child. Hearing the screams and seeing the child in danger Parson’s stepfather alerted him to take action.

Parson says, “I didn’t expect all of this but I was just doing it to save the kid, I’m just glad it went pretty good. Honestly, it was just a rush of adrenaline, I really can’t even recall what was going through my head, I don t really remember.

Parson is a local firefighter and also received an award from his department.

Parson said he was more nervous receiving these awards then he was in actually jumping into the water saving the child.

