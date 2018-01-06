Home Kentucky Ohio County Man In Jail After Trying to Steal the Vehicle of Someone Trying to Help January 6th, 2018 John Werne Kentucky

In Ohio County, a man pulled a knife on someone trying to help him after his car rolled into a ditch.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office say Stephen Myers’ car rolled into a ditch on State Route 11-64 in Hartford, Kentucky. A person driving by stopped to assist Myers, but Myers threatened him with a knife and attempted to get into his vehicle. People inside the car locked the doors before Myers gained entry.

Myers ran when deputies arrived but he was arrested shortly after. He is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center on charges of robbery, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

