Home Kentucky Ohio County Man Charged with Rape and Sodomy April 4th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

Kentucky State Police Detectives arrest an Ohio County man, accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

KSP conducted an investigation after being tipped off that 41-year-old Brian Hohimer of Hartford was having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old.

Hohimer is facing charges of rape and sodomy and was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments