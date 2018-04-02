Ohio County Man Behind Bars For Attempted Murder
An Ohio County man is charged with attempted murder after an incident in Beaver Dam. Sheriff’s deputies say Chad James was holding a woman hostage inside a home on Davis Road and even shot at her.
She was able to escape in a car driven by her daughter. Deputies say James kept firing shots and one of them hit the woman’s car.
When authorities arrived there was a brief standoff but James eventually dropped his gun.
He’s now in the Ohio County Jail on the attempted murder charges and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.