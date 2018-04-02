Home Kentucky Ohio County Man Behind Bars For Attempted Murder April 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

An Ohio County man is charged with attempted murder after an incident in Beaver Dam. Sheriff’s deputies say Chad James was holding a woman hostage inside a home on Davis Road and even shot at her.

She was able to escape in a car driven by her daughter. Deputies say James kept firing shots and one of them hit the woman’s car.

When authorities arrived there was a brief standoff but James eventually dropped his gun.

He’s now in the Ohio County Jail on the attempted murder charges and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

