Man Arrested for Sex Crimes Against a Minor February 26th, 2018 Chris Cerenelli

An Ohio County man is arrested on several felony charges against a minor.

Kentucky State Police arrested 33 year old Jonathan Hall of Hartford on Monday.

He’s charged with two counts of third degree sodomy and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of 16.

KSP detectives say they got word that Hall was having sexual contact with a 15 year old girl last fall.

Hall is being held in the Ohio County Jail.

Chris Cerenelli



