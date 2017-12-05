Home Kentucky Ohio County Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An Ohio County man is behind bars on child porn charges after deputies say he called them saying his vehicle had been shot several times.

Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies say Stoy Bratcher, Jr. was driving near a home in the 1000 block of Barnetts Station Road in Hartfordk.

Someone called saying Bratcher was driving by the home, taking pictures of it, and sending them to a female at the residence.

The caller got into a vehicle and parked in the roadway to stop Bratcher, but deputies say Bratcher drove through a ditch and away from the home.

Deputies said Bratcher called them saying his vehicle had been shot several times while driving home from work, blaming the original caller.

Deputies said a lack of evidence led them to believe the car had been shot elsewhere, but they say they did find child porn on his cell phone.

Bratcher is facing several charges, including unlawful transaction with a minor under 16, two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor under 18, two counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, one count of use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance, one count of promoting sexual performance by a minor, one count of possess matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, two counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors, and one count distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Bratcher is being held in the Ohio County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Deputies are still investigating the reports of stalking and the car being shot.

