Ohio County Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child

An Ohio County man is accused of sexually abusing a child under 12. Cody Sailing, 33, of Centertown, was arrested for various sex crimes.

Kentucky State Police began investigation involving Sailing and a juvenile in November 2017. The case was taken to an Ohio County Grand Jury, who indicted Sailing.

Sailing is charged with sexual abuse of someone under 12, sodomy, unlawful transaction of a minor. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond in the Ohio County Jail.

