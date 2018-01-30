Ohio County Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Underage Girl
An Ohio County man is facing a slew of serious felony charges after being accused of sexual relations with an underage girl.
A grand jury has indicted Adam Steward on charges of rape, sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor, Wanton Endangerment and is considered a persistent felony offender.
His arrest comes after an investigation that started last month when Kentucky State Troopers learned he had sex with a juvenile last summer.
Steward is being held in Ohio County Jail.