Ohio County Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Underage Girl

Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Underage Girl January 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

An Ohio County man is facing a slew of serious felony charges after being accused of sexual relations with an underage girl.

A grand jury has indicted Adam Steward on charges of rape, sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor, Wanton Endangerment and is considered a persistent felony offender.

His arrest comes after an investigation that started last month when Kentucky State Troopers learned he had sex with a juvenile last summer.

Steward is being held in Ohio County Jail.



