Ohio County Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Underage Girl

January 30th, 2018 Henderson, Kentucky

An Ohio County man is facing a slew of serious felony charges after being accused of sexual relations with an underage girl.

A grand jury has indicted Adam Steward on charges of rape, sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor, Wanton Endangerment and is considered a persistent felony offender.

His arrest comes after an investigation that started last month when Kentucky State Troopers learned he had sex with a juvenile last summer.

Steward is being held in Ohio County Jail.

