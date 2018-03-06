Home Kentucky Ohio County, KY Officials Investigating Potential School Threat March 6th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential threat of violence made against Ohio County High School.

Officials say the threat was found written on a wall in the high school. It was discovered by school officials Tuesday and reported to the school resource deputy.

After investigating, officials say they do not believe the threat was credible, but the investigation is still open.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ohio County Board of Education has two full time resource deputies. The Sheriff’s Office has assigned extra deputies to the high school as a precautionary measure.

In light of recent events across the United States, the district is increasing police presence in all of its schools. The district office officials will also conduct walk-through patrols at the high school after normal school hours.

