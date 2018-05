Home Kentucky Ohio County Escapee Back Behind Bars May 20th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

An escaped inmate in Ohio County is back behind bars tonight. Kentucky State Police say Jeffery Howard espcaped from The Ohio County Detention Center Friday Morning after not returning from work release.

Howard was captured by KSP Troopers last night in Bath County, Kentucky just before midnight. Jeffery Howard is being held in the Carter County Detention Center

