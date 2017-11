A Kentucky man is facing a number of drug charges, after a traffic stop in Beaver Dam. KSP troopers pulled over Scott Leach Junior, Sunday night, after they say he was speeding on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Leach is being charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest, along with possession and trafficking a controlled substance, as well as driving under the influence. He’s being held in the Ohio County Jail.

Comments

comments