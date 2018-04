Home Kentucky Ohio Co. Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop April 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A traffic stop in Ohio County, Kentucky ends with an arrest for drug charges.

Kentucky State Police arrested James Bradshaw after finding meth and a weapon on his person.

This happened Thursday night along Denton Slack Road in Fordsville.

Bradshaw’s charges include possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

