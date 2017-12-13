Home Kentucky Ohio Co. Man Arrested After Baby Taken To Hospital With Head Injuries December 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An Ohio County man is arrested after police say an infant was taken to the hospital with head injuries. Seth Bussart, of Utica, is charged criminal abuse of a child under 12.

On December 1st, an 11-month-old infant was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with head injuries then taken to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The baby has non-life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police began an investigation and arrested Bussart on December 12th.

Bussart is being held in the Ohio County Jail without bond.

