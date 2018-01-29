Home Kentucky Ohio Co. Man Accused of Nearly Hitting Deputy after Chasing Wife, Kids January 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An Ohio County man is accused of nearly hitting a deputy after chasing his wife and kids down the road. Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a rolling domestic in progress in the Cromwell area.

While the caller was driving, she told dispatch she and her two kids were being chased by her husband, Christopher Estes, in another car.

According to the sheriff’s deputies, Estes forced the victim’s vehicle to stop, and laid down in the middle of the road to prevent her from being able to get away. When he got out of the roadway, she was able to get around him.

Deputies say Estes continued to follow her on U.S. Highway 231. Dispatch told her to pull over where a deputy was waiting.

Authorities say once the deputy and the victim made contact, Estes swerved towards the deputy’s vehicle nearly hitting the deputy.

Estes is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held in the Ohio County Jail. Estes could face additional charges.

