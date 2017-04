Home Kentucky Ohio Co. Kentucky Man Charged with Rape and Sodomy April 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

An Ohio County man is charged with rape and sodomy of a victim under the age of 16. Beaver Dam Police arrested 18-year-old Cody Coyle.

He is facing charges of sodomy, rape, sexual abuse, and unlawful interaction with a minor under 16.

Coyle is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Ohio County Jail.

