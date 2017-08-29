Home Kentucky Ohio Co. Deputy Jailer Arrested on Drug Charges August 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A deputy jailer in Ohio County was arrested after officials say she was caught with drugs Tuesday night. 25-year-old Deputy Jailer Jessica Stacey of Owensboro was charged with several counts of contraband and possession of controlled substance.

Officials say deputy jailers discovered a female attempting to transport illegal drugs into the facility. It was later discovered that Stacey was concealing drugs on her person.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene and arrested Stacey. Stacey is currently in Ohio Co. Detention Center on other drug charges. An investigation on the incident is still ongoing.

