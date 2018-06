Home Illinois Officials Working to Remove Sewer Odor From Mt. Carmel June 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Mt. Carmel residents have been complaining of an odd smell lately but Monday, officials say the smell, which is coming from the sewer plant, is not dangerous.

The city says due to a structural problem at one of the buildings at the plant sludge had to be removed causing the offensive odor.

The Illinois EPA is aware of the situation and the city’s corrective measures.

