Officials Working to Drain Patoka Reservoir as Water Levels Rise

Local officials are collaborating in hopes of draining excess water levels at the Patoka Lake Reservoir. Months of excessive rain and snow have filled the reservoir to 77 percent of its capacity.

The Corps of Engineers, managers of the reservoir, requested a temporary deviation from standard water discharge requirements. This would reroute more water than normally allowed out of the reservoir.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ district office and the group’s Cincinnati division office would have to approve the request before moving forward. It could take at least two weeks, according to officials.

They hope to resolve this issue before spring rains cause major flooding downstream.

