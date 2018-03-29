Officials Warn Drivers of Deer Crossing Roads in Flood Affected Areas

The flooding in February caused deer along U.S. 41 to start looking for higher ground and crossing the busy roadway. With all the rain this week Henderson County officials are warning drivers along U.S. 41 to be on the lookout again.

Deer normally follow trails through the Ohio River bottoms under the Twin Bridges approach spans. However, when the river reaches about 40 ft. on the Evansville side, water cuts off their travel routes.

Drivers are being urged to keep an eye out for deer crossing the four-lane road between mile markers 18 and 19.

That also includes the Stratman Road and Wolf Hills Road Intersection.

