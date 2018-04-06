Home Indiana Officials: Vanderburgh Co. Inmates Moving To Jails in The Tri-State April 6th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding says the county is working with several jails throughout the Tri-State to house inmates from Vanderburgh County.

Wedding says within the last six months, the inmate population at the Vanderburgh County jail has increased significantly.

Officials say the county jail is over capacity with more than 800 inmates lodged at the facility built for 550 inmates.

Now Vanderburgh County is transferring inmates to facilities throughout the Tri-State, starting with sending 50 inmates to a jail in Mt. Vernon, IL.

Wedding says inmates who have already been sentenced will be sent to jails farther away, and inmates still awaiting trial will be lodged in jails closer to Vanderburgh County.

He believes the transferring should bring the jail population to just over 600 hundred inmates lodged at the Vanderburgh County jail.

