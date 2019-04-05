Officials Urge Caution on Area Waterways

“We are very populated with lakes ponds creeks rivers, stripper pits, and they are dangerous bodies of water,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says.

It’s never too late to get prepared for water safety this summer. Recent water related accidents have cost three people their lives over the past day.

in Warrick County, a father and daughter were killed overnight after the kayak they were in overturned on the bluegrass fish and wildlife area in Newburgh. In Henderson County, one man died overnight after he fell into a retention pond behind a house on the far west side.

And now–people are being advised to be cautious-and prepared.

“We see instances every year where someone drowns in the Ohio River we see stripper pits with fishing where they fall out of the boat,” Wedding says.

Between april to the end of summer, Wedding says he’ll be busy working several water related incidents.

“You have to be careful of alcohol consumption a lot of times people like to party when they are out on the boat and that can cause people to make poor decisions, we see someone make a poor decision while operating a boat,” Wedding says.

Taking a proactive approach to ensuring local residents are equipped with the tools necessary to stay safe this summer-is a priority for officials.

“The only thing we try to do is education,” he says.

