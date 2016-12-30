44News | Evansville, IN

Officials Trying to Determine if Oxygen Tanks Cause North Side House Fire

December 30th, 2016 Evansville, Indiana

Fire crews finished battling a three-alarm fire on the north side of Evansville. The fire started just after 8 a.m. at a home at 7200 West Mill Road off of Diamond Avenue.
Crews at the scene say there was trouble getting water to the remote area. Fire officials say, a woman and her two cats made it out of the home safely.
There’s no word on what started the fire. But officials say they are trying to see if oxygen tanks in the home played a role.



