Indiana Officials Try to Save a Birdseye Landmark February 23rd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster

Town officials of Birdseye, Indiana are hoping to save a building sitting on $10,000 of unpaid back taxes, the Koerner Block building.

The building was constructed for merchant, William Koerner, in 1893.

According to officials, the building will continue to collapse without immediate stabilization.

Town officials are considering forming a committee to save the building, saying unique historic architecture may be inside.

Officials believe rebuilding the Koerner Block building could bring tourists to the town.

If a buyer does not step in, the building will most likely be demolished.

Image Courtesy: Indiana Landmarks

