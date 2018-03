Home Indiana Evansville Officials to Discuss Opioid Crisis at Traveling City Hall Meeting March 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville city officials are tackling the fight against the opioid crisis at their next Traveling City Hall.

City leaders will detail the steps they’re taking to combat opioid abuse and drug addiction.

Members of Mayor Winnecke’s Substance Abuse Task Force will be there at the Traveling City Hall.

It’s set for Wednesday at the Fairlawn United Methodist Church on South Parker Drive from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

