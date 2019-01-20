Home Indiana Evansville Officials Say Roads Improving but Still Recommend Caution January 20th, 2019 Paul Wilcoxen Evansville, Indiana

This weekend brought the first major snowfall of 2019 to the tri-state. State and County officials have been working hard to keep the roadways safe for travelers.

Travelers found the road conditions less than desirable Saturday night while moving throughout the tri-state.

“Roadways are currently improving,” said Indiana State Police Sr. Trooper Seth Rainey. “But there are still areas where it’s snow covered and slick.”

But as the sun falls and the temperatures continue to fall, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office has a recommendation when it comes to driving the roadways.

“There’s no reason to go out joyriding,” said Vanderburgh County Deputy Sargent Pat Zuber. “I wouldn’t do it for insurance purposes.”

Sometimes, travel is necessary and ISP reminds travelers to be careful while on the roadways.

“If you can, stay in,” said Rainey. “That’s what we recommend. If you have to drive, just make sure you give yourself plenty of time wherever you’re going. Reduce your speed and travel at a safe following distance.”

As far as the county goes, in a three hour span, Vanderburgh county deputies responded to 20 slide-offs, 40 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage and five personal injuries.

“Today hasn’t been bad but last night was pretty rough,” said Pat Zuber. “I wanna say it hit right around six, maybe a little earlier.”

State police saw similar numbers around the area.

“Evansville State Police Post responded to 24 slide offs and three property damage crashes,” said Rainey.

As the temperatures fall overnight, officials say to watch out for what is known as black ice

“The roadways look like they’re improving but there’s still areas where it’s slick,” said Rainey.

