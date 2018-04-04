Home Indiana Evansville Officials Say Pump Station Project Will Help Improve Bee Slough Area April 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Parks Commission says a pump station project set to begin in January 2019 will help improve the Bee Slough area. The commission gave an update on the progress of the Effluent Pump Station project.

The pump station which is part of the Refresh Evansville project is set to last two years. It will eliminate Subset Park, relocate the Kids Kingdom, and relocate Waterworks Road in downtown Evansville.

The update from EWSU to the Parks Board confirmed they’re on target to begin work on the project and that it’ll be an important part of downtown’s progress.

Evansville Parks Executive Director Brian Holtz says, “It’s a needed project by the water sewer utility so they’ve identified that area and in return, we’re getting again as I said in this meeting much larger opportunity and expanded space not only for kids kingdom but for that entire area.

The city is still looking for volunteers to rebuild Kids Kingdom which will be done over 10 days in September.

