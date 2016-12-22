Home Kentucky Officials Say Cause of Central City Fire is Undetermined December 22nd, 2016 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities say a fire that critically injured two woman started in the basement of a home in Central City. Kentucky State Police say the fire happened Saturday, December 17th just before 2 p.m. Two women suffered severe injuries in the fire and were taken to the University of Louisville Burn Center. They are in critical condition.

Monday, KSP investigators went back to the home to figure out how the fire started. Officials say the fire started in the laundry room in the basement of the house. The exact cause of the fire is undetermined. They say at this point there does not seem to be any foul play involved. This is an ongoing investigation.

The victims names are not being released at this time.

