Officials Review Surveillance Video of White County Jail Break

Authorities in White County Illinois are still trying to track down two inmates who escaped from the county jail on Saturday.

Justin Bray, Zachary Shock, and Johnny Tipton broke out early Saturday morning, and were gone for nearly two hours until anyone noticed.

Bray was in custody later that day, but Shock and Tipton have been on the loose since.

Yesterday, investigators searched near the Shawneetown boat ramp after receiving reports that the two suspects had stolen a boat. That search came up empty.

Today, officials in White County are reviewing the surveillance video that shows the escape in action.

