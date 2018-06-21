44News | Evansville, IN

Officials Review Surveillance Video of White County Jail Break

Officials Review Surveillance Video of White County Jail Break

June 21st, 2018 Illinois

Facebook Twitter

Authorities in White County Illinois are still trying to track down two inmates who escaped from the county jail on Saturday.

Justin Bray, Zachary Shock, and Johnny Tipton broke out early Saturday morning, and were gone for nearly two hours until anyone noticed.

Bray was in custody later that day, but Shock and Tipton have been on the loose since.

Yesterday, investigators searched near the Shawneetown boat ramp after receiving reports that the two suspects had stolen a boat. That search came up empty.

Today, officials in White County are reviewing the surveillance video that shows the escape in action.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.