Officials Report First Flu-Related Death in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is reporting the state’s first influenza-related death of the 2018-2019 flu season.

Due to this recent report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year.

“We don’t typically see flu-related deaths this early in the season, but flu viruses circulate year-round and can have heartbreaking consequences at any time,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “With influenza activity beginning to increase, I encourage anyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot to get one to help protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Officials say common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

Influenza is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that’s spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.

ISDH is encouraging Hoosiers to practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:

Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water. Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or a disposable tissue.

Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or a disposable tissue. Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.

Click here to learn more about influenza or to view the ISDH weekly flu report, which is updated each Friday.

