Officials Provide Tips For Motorists In Snow Aftermath January 13th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It takes a village to keep the snowy conditions from severely impacting drivers throughout the tri state area. Officials say engineers estimated between four to seven inches of snow on top of an inch of ice across the region.

Officials from Kentucky and Indiana say that crews throughout the area have cleared up most of the major highways. However they do want to warn travelers to continue to stay safe over the next few days pending more snow fall.

Local law enforcement and snow crews have been working tirelessly to maintain safe roads for travelers after freezing rain and snow. The spokesperson of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Keith Todd says most of the interstates, parkways and passing lanes are in good shape. Todd says, “We’re trying to get as many miles of roads and highways done today as much as possible because we know that the temperatures are gonna start falling tonight looking at lows the next four or five days around zero and that means that would decrease the effectiveness of our salt and other ice fighting chemicals.”

Indiana State Trooper Gramig says those with four wheel drive vehicles should also remain on the side of caution and continue to reduce speed limits. Gramig mentions, “You definitely wanna reduce your speeds if it maybe takes you a half hour to get to work you might want to give yourself an hour you definitely wanna give yourself a lot more time because if you’re going the exact same speed that you were typically with the conditions there are hazards out there you are just going to create more problems for yourself as well as other motorists.”

Todd says there is an explanation behind why secondary roads are not completely clear from snow just yet. “Well of course we have a priority list we have A, B and C priority routes the A routes are the interstates parkways and US highways the B routes are the connectors critical connectors between those routes and then we have our C routes which are rule secondary roads that are the least traveled roads so what we do is put a priority on those roads that carry the most people and impact the most people.”

Officers also want motorists to be aware of roads potentially refreezing. Those traveling should consider carrying a winter emergency kit in their car including a blanket, extra clothes water, snacks and a flashlight.

