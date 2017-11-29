Home Indiana Officials Promote Awareness of Indiana’s Lifeline Law November 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s been five years since Indiana’s lifeline law took effect. Now officials are once again trying to promote awareness of the measure while also praising its impact.

So far, officials say the program has saved at least 43 lives and helped countless others.

The law provides immunity for the crimes of public intoxication, minor possession, minor consumption and minor transport to people who call for help for a person suffering from an alcohol-related health emergency.

The law also extends to those reporting sexual assaults or crimes. Now, officials say their next goal is to make the law common knowledge.

State Senator Jim Merritt says, “We can pass all the laws in state government, but if people don`t know about them, they`re worthless.”

Merritt says the need for creating awareness for the law is particularly important on college campuses, where there’s a new crop of students every year.



