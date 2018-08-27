Home Indiana Officials Prep For Threats to Election Security Ahead of Midterms August 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana officials are trying to increase election security ahead of the November midterms. Secretary of State Connie Lawson says the state will use more than $7.5 million in federal money to enhance security.

Indiana was among several states to receive money approved by Congress following ongoing threats from Russia and others.

Although the state is getting millions in money, Lawson says adequate funding isn’t available to upgrade the state’s voting machines.

Lawson says making that change would cost nearly $35 million to replace the machines statewide.

