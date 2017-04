Home Indiana Evansville Officials Investigating What Caused a House Fire in Evansville April 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Investigators are trying to find out what started a morning fire at a home on Enlow Avenue in Evansville. Officials said the fire started in the basement near the furnace.

Firefighters said the fire was knocked down quickly because the home is so close to Station Number Four.

There was no one home at the time of the fire.

Comments

comments