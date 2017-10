Home Indiana Evansville Officials Investigating Cause Of Early Morning Fire In Evansville October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Investigators are looking for the cause of a house fire in Evansville. It happened in the 400 block of Linwood Avenue. Fire crews were called the blaze Thursday morning around 5:00.

Fire officials have put out the fire, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews say one dog died in the blaze after they worked for 15 minutes to try to revive the dog.

