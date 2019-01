Home Kentucky Officials: Glenmore Distillery Employee Died From Blunt Force Trauma January 15th, 2019 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro

Officials release a cause of death for a Glenmore Distillery employee who died on the job Monday.

The Daviess County coroner says 44-year old Dennis Layman of Owensboro died from blunt force trauma after falling from a suspended walkway inside the distillery.

The facility is closed for the time being while authorities and OSHA continue their investigation.

