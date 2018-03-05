Officials Get Update On Jail Feasibility Study

It is a little over a month away from the Indiana Department of Corrections deadline to respond to a Indiana Department of Corrections notice that asks to bring the Vanderburgh County Jail up to code. Jail and county officials are retaining RQAW Architecture to do a feasibility study on the matter.

RQAW gave an update on the study at the blue ribbon committee meeting on Monday afternoon. It looked into causes for why the jail is so overcrowded and some preliminary design ideas for a new jail.

Even though programs like work release are at an all time high, there are still plenty of inmates in the jail. February and March are supposed to be the low points for jail population, but Sheriff Dave Wedding says there are still around 800 inmates.

The RQAW study looks at why that number is so high. Female population in the jail is one of the reasons for why the number of inmates continues to grow. RQAW representatives say female populations are rising faster than the total jail population and are up 50 inmates in the last 10 years. As well, the number of level 6 felons is up significantly since the law changed, as fewer level 6 felons could be housed at Indiana DOC facilities.

That level 6 felon change had many clamoring for more state support. They want the State of Indiana to give them more resources now that they are handling inmates that the state would have prior. Wedding says he’s turning up the heat on the state, requesting that the amount they get paid per inmate bumps up from $35 to $50.

Another funding option the committee is looking at is the local option sales tax. It is expected to generate around $3.5 million dollars for the jail, but dividing that money may be tough. Between staffing the new jail and actually building it, it’s apparent funds will be tight.

The RQAW study also looks at making the jail more efficient. The Evansville Vanderburgh County Building Authority general manager ran through a laundry list of issues that make the current jail inefficient and costly to maintain.

The new jail model may include smaller more efficient pods, that would allow for one central control room to look out over all the pods.

So with time ticking on the noncompliance letter, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding is feeling confident in the way the feasibility study is going. The committee will meet again once more before the April 15th deadline.

