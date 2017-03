Officials believe an EF2 tornado moved through Ireland in Dubois County Tuesday night.

Ash Wednesday had a rocky start for St. Mary’s Church in Ireland. Members volunteered their time to help clean up the church’s damaged cemetery and baseball field.

The storm damaged homes, trees and other buildings.

44Meteorologist Braden Harp has more on the damage and recovery efforts below.

